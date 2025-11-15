Apex Capital and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 178.18% to Rs 1.53 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 178.18% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.530.55 178 OPM %68.637.27 -PBDT1.050 0 PBT1.040 0 NP0.780 0
