Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apitoria Pharma's Unit V completes USFDA inspection

Apitoria Pharma's Unit V completes USFDA inspection

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-V, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Pashamylaram Village, Patancheru Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana from 09 December to 17 December 2024.

The inspection closed with 02 observations. The observations are of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PKL 2024 live score updates

PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs UP Yoddhas underway; Jaipur to take on Bengaluru next

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements to merge Sanghi Industries, Penna Cement with self

LK Advani, Advani

LIVE updates: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani shows gradual improvement, likely to be shifted from ICU

Daikin

Daikin India ties up with Rechi to set up AC compressor plant in Andhra

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

State-owned REC raises Rs 2,195 crore via bonds of different maturities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon