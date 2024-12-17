Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki India achieves 2 million production milestone in a calendar year

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), announced a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in its history. This makes Maruti Suzuki the only OEM in India to achieve this significant milestone in passenger vehicle production. Maruti Suzuki also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation's global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark.

Ertiga was the 2 millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production line at the company's state-of-theart manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Of the 2 million vehicles, almost 60% were manufactured in Haryana and 40% in Gujarat. Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR and Brezza were the top 5 manufactured vehicles during the calendar year 2024.

 

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

