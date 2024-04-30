APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1578.15, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.55% in last one year as compared to a 25.34% jump in NIFTY and a 57.18% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1578.15, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22746. The Sensex is at 74968.07, up 0.4%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 4.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9268.8, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

