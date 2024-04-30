Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.57%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 430.9, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.71% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% gain in NIFTY and a 57.12% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 430.9, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 22742.05. The Sensex is at 74967.09, up 0.4%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 40.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9268.8, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

