APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 3.27%, up for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2065.6, up 3.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.74% in last one year as compared to a 9.15% jump in NIFTY and a 43.86% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2065.6, up 3.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25058.5. The Sensex is at 81541.25, up 0%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 9.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11477.8, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2060.8, up 3.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 112.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

