Raymond consolidated net profit declines 95.04% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 557.21 croreNet profit of Raymond declined 95.04% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 557.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 466.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales557.21466.11 20 OPM %10.736.71 -PBDT62.2741.90 49 PBT24.114.53 432 NP3.5872.13 -95
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST