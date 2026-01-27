Raymond consolidated net profit declines 95.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 557.21 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 95.04% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 557.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 466.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.557.21466.1110.736.7162.2741.9024.114.533.5872.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News