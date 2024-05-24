Business Standard
APM Industries standalone net profit declines 68.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 20.29% to Rs 62.52 crore
Net profit of APM Industries declined 68.95% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 62.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.47% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.82% to Rs 299.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 360.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.5278.43 -20 299.85360.49 -17 OPM %1.796.62 -4.1810.37 - PBDT0.895.31 -83 11.5437.32 -69 PBT-1.043.52 PL 3.9230.29 -87 NP0.772.48 -69 4.1721.35 -80
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

