APM Industries standalone net profit declines 68.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.29% to Rs 62.52 croreNet profit of APM Industries declined 68.95% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 62.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.47% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.82% to Rs 299.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 360.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content