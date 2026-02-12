Apollo Sindoori Hotels standalone net profit declines 21.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 92.58 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 21.18% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 92.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.92.5880.916.983.815.083.953.382.691.602.03

