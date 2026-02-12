Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit declines 90.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.62% to Rs 1328.58 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 90.41% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 1328.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1486.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1328.581486.394.0912.7846.17192.5514.67169.6211.55120.42

