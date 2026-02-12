Salem Erode Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 0.82 croreNet Loss of Salem Erode Investments reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.820.81 1 OPM %-65.85-46.91 -PBDT-0.97-1.09 11 PBT-1.28-1.48 14 NP-1.26-1.36 7
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:34 PM IST