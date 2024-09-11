Apollo Tyres Ltd gains for third straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 524.15, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.5% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 57.96% jump in the Nifty Auto index. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 524.15, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has gained around 6.21% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25556.45, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 519, up 0.41% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 37.5% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 57.96% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

