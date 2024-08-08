Apollo Tyres slips as Q1 PAT drops 24% YoY to Rs 302 cr

Apollo Tyres declined 1.29% to Rs 514.05 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 23.91% to Rs 302 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 396.91 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 1.45% to Rs 6,334.85 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 6,244.58 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Indian operations reported a steady growth in revenue, while European operations performed well under challenging conditions and in traditionally, one of their seasonally lower quarters, the company stated in the press release.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 463.66 crore in Q1 FY25, down 21.36% from Rs 589.6 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Exceptional items were at Rs 40.41 crore during the quarter.