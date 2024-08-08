Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 3.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5695.7, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.74% in last one year as compared to a 23.8% jump in NIFTY and a 41.54% jump in the Nifty Pharma. Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5695.7, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 24305.1. The Sensex is at 79482.87, up 0.02%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 6.98% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22036.95, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5732.5, up 3.51% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 34.74% in last one year as compared to a 23.8% jump in NIFTY and a 41.54% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News