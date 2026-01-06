Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptech bags Rs 4-cr training order from state government body

Aptech bags Rs 4-cr training order from state government body

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Aptech said it has secured an order worth Rs 4.22 crore from an autonomous body under a state government for providing training programs.

The contract is required to be executed during the financial year 202526.

Aptech is primarily engaged in the business of education, training, and assessment solution services. It is a global learning solutions company that has commenced its education and training business for over the last three decades.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 17.5% to Rs 6.46 crore on a 6.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 134.88 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Aptech shed 0.26% to Rs 91.63 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trent slumps after Q3 business update signals slower momentum

Trent slumps after Q3 business update signals slower momentum

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; oil & gas shares decline for 2th day in row

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; oil & gas shares decline for 2th day in row

Suraj Estate's One Business Bay project clocks gross bookings of Rs 200 crore

Suraj Estate's One Business Bay project clocks gross bookings of Rs 200 crore

Awfis Space Solutions CFO Ravi Dugar resigns

Awfis Space Solutions CFO Ravi Dugar resigns

Tata Motors PV skid as cyber incident & tariffs dent JLR Q3 volumes

Tata Motors PV skid as cyber incident & tariffs dent JLR Q3 volumes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySuresh Kalmadi Death NewsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon