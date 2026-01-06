Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trent slumps after Q3 business update signals slower momentum

Trent slumps after Q3 business update signals slower momentum

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Trent fell 6.81% to Rs 4,128 after the company's Q3 FY26 business update showed steady growth, but the pace failed to meet market expectations.

Standalone revenue from the sale of products, excluding GST, rose 17% YoY to Rs 5,220 crore in Q3 FY26. This compares with Rs 4,466 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the nine months ended December 2025, revenue increased 18% YoY to Rs 14,604 crore from Rs 12,368 crore.

However, investors focused on the growth trajectory. Revenue growth was flat sequentially and matched the 17% YoY growth reported in Q2 FY26. This was slower than the growth seen in Q3 FY25, Q4 FY25 and Q1 FY26, raising concerns over moderation.

 

Store expansion remained strong. As of 31 December 2025, Trent operated 278 Westside stores and 854 Zudio stores, including four in the UAE. It also ran 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

During Q3 FY26, the company added a net 17 Westside stores and 48 Zudio stores. Net additions for the nine-month period stood at 30 Westside stores and 89 Zudio stores.

Despite consistent execution and aggressive expansion, the lack of sequential acceleration appeared to trigger selling in the stock.

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.

In Q2 FY26, Trent's consolidated revenue from operations rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 4818 crore and EBITDA increased 14% to Rs 575 crore, while profit after tax grew 11% to Rs 373 crore.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

