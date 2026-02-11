Aptech consolidated net profit rises 139.11% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 137.11 croreNet profit of Aptech rose 139.11% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 137.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales137.11110.21 24 OPM %9.945.84 -PBDT16.5310.59 56 PBT14.498.43 72 NP8.563.58 139
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:37 PM IST