Aptech consolidated net profit rises 139.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 137.11 crore

Net profit of Aptech rose 139.11% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 137.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.137.11110.219.945.8416.5310.5914.498.438.563.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News