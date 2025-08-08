ARC Finance standalone net profit declines 95.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of ARC Finance declined 95.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.300.60 -50 OPM %80.00698.33 -PBDT0.234.18 -94 PBT0.184.13 -96 NP0.133.06 -96
