The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 73.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.50% to Rs 17.85 croreNet profit of The Grob Tea Co declined 73.63% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.50% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.8523.96 -26 OPM %2.2420.28 -PBDT2.205.98 -63 PBT1.355.12 -74 NP1.355.12 -74
