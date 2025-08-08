Coastal Roadways standalone net profit rises 8.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 10.35 croreNet profit of Coastal Roadways rose 8.86% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.359.75 6 OPM %6.676.46 -PBDT1.381.31 5 PBT1.070.97 10 NP0.860.79 9
