ARC Finance standalone net profit declines 96.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.54% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of ARC Finance declined 96.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.040.74 41 OPM %21.15816.22 -PBDT0.214.62 -95 PBT0.164.57 -96 NP0.123.38 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content