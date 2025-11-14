Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.60% to Rs 2.41 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products declined 56.25% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.60% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.414.35 -45 OPM %17.4313.79 -PBDT0.670.84 -20 PBT0.140.32 -56 NP0.140.32 -56
