Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.01% to Rs 212.69 croreNet profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 52.21% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.01% to Rs 212.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 343.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales212.69343.09 -38 OPM %33.4839.24 -PBDT79.20142.55 -44 PBT60.56125.04 -52 NP44.8693.86 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content