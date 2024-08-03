Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.01% to Rs 212.69 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 52.21% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.01% to Rs 212.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 343.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.212.69343.0933.4839.2479.20142.5560.56125.0444.8693.86