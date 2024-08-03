Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 89.75 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 11.90% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 89.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales89.7582.93 8 OPM %20.1719.16 -PBDT19.0715.96 19 PBT16.6914.54 15 NP12.4111.09 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content