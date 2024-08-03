Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 89.75 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 11.90% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 89.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.89.7582.9320.1719.1619.0715.9616.6914.5412.4111.09