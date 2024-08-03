Narayana Hrudayalaya standalone net profit rises 9.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 871.76 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 9.46% to Rs 86.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 871.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 796.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.871.76796.8017.9617.28149.84133.74110.4996.0086.4178.94