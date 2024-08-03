Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 116.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.85% to Rs 78.74 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 116.45% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 62.85% to Rs 78.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.7448.3510.7311.776.384.114.121.913.291.52