Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM IST
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd and TVS Motor Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2025.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd tumbled 9.36% to Rs 600.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26215 shares in the past one month.

 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd lost 5.51% to Rs 887.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3360 shares in the past one month.

Tata Technologies Ltd crashed 5.43% to Rs 667.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

AWL Agri Business Ltd dropped 3.85% to Rs 268.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd fell 3.33% to Rs 2710.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14404 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engg rises after arm receives provisional certificate for Odisha Highway Project

Tanfac Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Morepen receives CDSCO nod to conduct BE studies for Resmetirom

Volumes spurt at Tata Technologies Ltd counter

TVS Motor hits a speed bump despite strong Q4 show

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

