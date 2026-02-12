Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 10.52 crore

Net profit of Archidply Decor rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.5212.004.946.170.390.490.020.030.020.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News