Euro Panel Products standalone net profit rises 35.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Euro Panel Products rose 35.65% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 128.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

