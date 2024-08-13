Business Standard
Archidply Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 113.18 crore
Net loss of Archidply Industries reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 113.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.18100.47 13 OPM %3.205.32 -PBDT-0.264.04 PL PBT-3.093.12 PL NP-2.502.31 PL
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

