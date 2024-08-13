NILE consolidated net profit rises 60.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.19% to Rs 245.41 crore

Net profit of NILE rose 60.59% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.19% to Rs 245.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.245.41161.255.304.7312.447.5011.496.828.115.05