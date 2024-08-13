Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 2092.63 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 18.07% to Rs 192.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 2092.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1585.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2092.631585.2118.7719.41389.28321.09290.39251.82192.24162.82