Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 2092.63 croreNet profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 18.07% to Rs 192.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 2092.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1585.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2092.631585.21 32 OPM %18.7719.41 -PBDT389.28321.09 21 PBT290.39251.82 15 NP192.24162.82 18
