Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales decline 22.88% to Rs 13.52 crore

Net loss of Archies reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.5217.53 -23 OPM %10.362.05 -PBDT1.302.10 -38 PBT0.110.17 -35 NP-0.070.03 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 307.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 13.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 6800.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

