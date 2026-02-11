Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 6800.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3934.33% to Rs 27.03 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 6800.00% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3934.33% to Rs 27.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.030.6799.2683.5826.830.4926.830.4920.700.30

