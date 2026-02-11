Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 6800.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 3934.33% to Rs 27.03 croreNet profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 6800.00% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3934.33% to Rs 27.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales27.030.67 3934 OPM %99.2683.58 -PBDT26.830.49 5376 PBT26.830.49 5376 NP20.700.30 6800
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:32 PM IST