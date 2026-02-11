Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 13.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.27% to Rs 12.68 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 13.83% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.27% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.6822.3521.069.221.081.271.081.270.810.94

