Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 13.83% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 43.27% to Rs 12.68 croreNet profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 13.83% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.27% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.6822.35 -43 OPM %21.069.22 -PBDT1.081.27 -15 PBT1.081.27 -15 NP0.810.94 -14
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:32 PM IST