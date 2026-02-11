Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 307.32% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 67.30% to Rs 7.88 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 307.32% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.30% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.884.71 67 OPM %77.2877.71 -PBDT4.562.55 79 PBT4.482.41 86 NP3.340.82 307
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:32 PM IST