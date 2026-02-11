Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 307.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.30% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 307.32% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.30% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.884.7177.2877.714.562.554.482.413.340.82

