Ardee Industries IPO subscribed 14.16 times

The offer received bids for 82.72 crore shares as against 5.84 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Ardee Industries received bids for 82,72,71,587 shares as against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (06 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 14.16 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 05 August 2026 and it will close on 07 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 281 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of 1,99,75,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 105.87 crore by existing shareholders namely Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal.

The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 220 crore for funding working capital requirements, Rs 20 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The promoters are Sandeep Aggarwal, Nikunj Aggarwal and Esha Gupta. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 23,31,25,700 equity shares, aggregating to 91.48% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 67.62%.

Ardee Industries is engaged in the recycling and refining of non-ferrous metals, primarily lead and lead alloys, through the recovery of end-of-life batteries and metal scrap. The company caters to the energy storage, automotive, e-mobility and industrial sectors, exports its products to multiple countries, and operates a lead recycling facility in Andhra Pradesh with an installed capacity of 156,950 MTPA. It is also planning to expand its recycling capacity and diversify into plastic, tin and copper recycling.

Ahead of the IPO, Ardee Industries on Tuesday, 04 August 2026, raised Rs 127.75 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.41 crore shares at Rs 53 each to 7 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.68 crore and sales of Rs 1,167.65 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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