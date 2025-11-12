Arihant Academy standalone net profit rises 33.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 15.08 croreNet profit of Arihant Academy rose 33.99% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 15.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.0811.01 37 OPM %16.3119.71 -PBDT3.562.37 50 PBT2.781.97 41 NP2.051.53 34
