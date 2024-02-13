Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 5500.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 0.64 croreNet profit of Arihant Classic Finance rose 5500.00% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.640.66 -3 OPM %479.6975.76 -PBDT2.920.10 2820 PBT2.920.10 2820 NP2.800.05 5500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content