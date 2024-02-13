Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 805.26 crore
Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declined 72.22% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 805.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 802.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales805.26802.30 0 OPM %27.0828.51 -PBDT245.85252.03 -2 PBT228.74235.62 -3 NP45.72164.56 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Bhatia Communications &amp; Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon