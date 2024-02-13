Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 805.26 croreNet profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declined 72.22% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 805.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 802.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales805.26802.30 0 OPM %27.0828.51 -PBDT245.85252.03 -2 PBT228.74235.62 -3 NP45.72164.56 -72
