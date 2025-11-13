Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 63.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Arihant's Securities declined 63.95% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.11 -45 OPM %683.33781.82 -PBDT0.410.86 -52 PBT0.410.86 -52 NP0.310.86 -64
