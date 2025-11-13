Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Integrated Thermoplastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Integrated Thermoplastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales decline 79.55% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net Loss of Integrated Thermoplastics reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 79.55% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.361.76 -80 OPM %-294.44-107.39 -PBDT-1.06-1.89 44 PBT-1.18-2.01 41 NP-1.30-2.16 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

