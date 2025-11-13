Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 75.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 13.01 croreNet profit of Arex Industries rose 75.44% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.0112.34 5 OPM %20.1411.10 -PBDT2.331.86 25 PBT1.270.86 48 NP1.000.57 75
