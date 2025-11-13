Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 17.62 croreNet profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 4.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.6217.70 0 OPM %4.885.14 -PBDT0.880.91 -3 PBT0.710.74 -4 NP0.520.50 4
