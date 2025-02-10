Business Standard

Arihant's Securities standalone net profit rises 57.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Arihant's Securities standalone net profit rises 57.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities rose 57.58% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 OPM %1040.00660.00 -PBDT0.520.33 58 PBT0.520.33 58 NP0.520.33 58

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

