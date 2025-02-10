Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 47.58% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.384.54 -48 OPM %-65.55-14.98 -PBDT-1.04-0.38 -174 PBT-1.19-0.63 -89 NP0.03-1.91 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 68.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 68.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the December 2024 quarter

P B A Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 97.88% in the December 2024 quarter

P B A Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 97.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 32.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 32.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 85.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 85.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Latest News LIVEDelhi Election Winner ListWill AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon