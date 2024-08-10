Arihant Superstructures standalone net profit declines 99.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.97% to Rs 19.85 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 99.34% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.97% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.8536.74-2.8720.110.198.650.098.550.057.58