Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 22.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 39.27 croreNet profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 22.37% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 39.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.2737.10 6 OPM %6.445.66 -PBDT1.791.56 15 PBT0.771.02 -25 NP0.590.76 -22
