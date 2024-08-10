Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 82.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.89% to Rs 31.10 croreNet profit of Unique Organics rose 82.09% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.89% to Rs 31.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.1066.01 -53 OPM %15.763.85 -PBDT4.942.83 75 PBT4.892.79 75 NP3.662.01 82
