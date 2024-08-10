The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 53.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 23.27 crore

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 53.33% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.2720.0539.5835.418.215.302.001.092.301.50