The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 53.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 23.27 croreNet profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 53.33% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.2720.05 16 OPM %39.5835.41 -PBDT8.215.30 55 PBT2.001.09 83 NP2.301.50 53
